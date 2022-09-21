Commissioners discuss re-bids and farm safety

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss re-bids and farm safety. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated Sept. 20, in the General Fund there is $7,189.30, and in the Outside General Fund there is $63,667.13. There is a grand total of $70,856.43 approved for payment.

The commissioners opened sealed re-bids for the Elm Street Sidewalk Construction for the Village of Hollansburg. Re-bids were due at 1 p.m., and the engineer’s estimate was $50,778. Only two bids were received which was an improvement from receiving no bids the first time around.

From America’s Decorative Concrete received Sept. 20 at 9:48 a.m.. The total proposed amount was $106,789.80. The final bid came from Belgray Inc. and was received Sept. 19 at 2:45 p.m.. The proposed amount was $119,320.

“With both of them being beyond 10 percent of the engineer’s estimate, we can receive them, but they both will be denied because of the overrun,” Aultman said.

A motion was made to receive them for review, and a letter denying their proposals will be sent out.

An expense request for the Darke County Clerk of Courts was approved for C. Pike, Jo Ellen Melling, B. Kimmel, L. Durbin, K. Anderson, and Dian Bulcher was approved. The seven will be attending the Ohio Clerk of Courts 5th District meeting at the end of September in Westville. Estimated total for the meeting is $221.

A transfer of appropriations for the Commissioners and Juvenile Court were approved. $500 was transferred for the commissioners for the reimbursement of employees driving personal vehicles, and a total of $100 was transferred for the DC Juvenile Court-Child Advocate to cover medicare for the remainder of the year.

Following the regular scheduled session, Aultman spoke on the importance of Farm Safety Awareness. National Farm Safety and Health Week is Sept. 18 through 24, and with this in mind, it is important to be mindful of the farm tractors, equipment, and machinery moving on the roadways.

“Too many people get distracted not only on farm vehicles, but they are getting distracted with car on car stuff,” Aultman said.

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker has made a public announcement about the procedures to follow as a driver coinciding with other drivers. He said to “please be patient and slow down as our local agriculture producers do their work.”

Darke County is a top agricultural producing county in the state and nationally. It is important for drivers to slow down early when approaching farm equipment, as they are operating at slower speeds, do not pass them when approaching intersections because they may be preparing to turn, large farm equipment requires wider turns, so give them the room and opportunity to clear the intersections, wear your seat belt, and do not engage in distracting driving.

“Just have awareness while driving and pay attention,” Aultman said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

