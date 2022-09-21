Editor – Ryan Berry 937-546-3307

Ad Manager – Christie Randall 937-423-4633

The Daily Advocate

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Volume: 144

Issue: 150

No. of sections: 1

No. of pages: 14

Price $1.00

INDEX BOX :

Obituaries: 2

Community: 3

Comics: 4

Puzzles: 5

Classifieds:

Sports:

Weather:

OBITS (First and Last name) Deadline is 4:30 p.m.

______________________________

Teasers:

A1 – FRONT

TEMPLATE:

GDA092222_RumpkeGasElectricAndOtherFun 22.0” w. photo

____________________________

A2 – OBITUARIES

_____________________________

A3 – COMMUNITY

GDASUBMITNEWS .6” (Do you have community news to share? Submit it to [email protected] and see it on the daily Community News page.)

Use local stories first, then AP.

LOCAL

GDA092222_KnapkeBloodDrive 17.4” w. 2 photos

ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP This Day in History

_____________________________

A4 – COMICS

_______________________________

A5 – PUZZLES

_____________________________

A6 – A7 – CLASSIFIEDS

_____________________________

A8 – SPORTS

Template: ANY

GDA092222_ArcvsNTVB 10.8” w. 2 photos

GDA092222_VersvsArcBoysGolf 5.1” w. 2 photos

GDA092222_GreenGirlsGolfvsSidney 5.5” w. photo

GDA092222_VersTrackCoachHire 9.5” w. photo

_____________________________

A9 –

____________________________

A10 – WEATHER

_____________________________