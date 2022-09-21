Council leans toward approving Rumpke bid

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — Rumpke, Inc. will most likely get the contract to continue waste removal in the City of Greenville. A motion was made and approved by the city council to move forward with preparing legislation to accept the bid. Councilman Brian Brown was the lone dissenting vote on the motion.

Council then discussed which option would best suit their constituents. Dusty Yingst, the Rumpke representative, shared at the previous meeting the waste removal bid with the trash bag option would mean an increase for residents. Those with waste haulers will see a two percent increase and those using the city trash bags will see a three percent increase. If the city chose to discontinue trash bags, residents using the haulers would see a decrease in their bill.

The discussion consensus was to keep the service as it is and allow residents the option to purchase trash bags. Law Director Michael Reiman will prepare the legislation for the council to approve. The new contract and rate increase will not go into effect until April 2023.

Are you getting the best rate possible on your electric and gas bill? Councilman Clarence Godwin reminded residents the city residents approved aggregation several years ago. The process allowed the city to negotiate the best price available for its residents. Greenville’s consultant for the aggregation process is Affordable Gas & Electric (AGE) and Energy Harbor is the electric supplier.

An article released earlier this summer by AGE advised residents to check the “Supply Charges” on page two of their AES Ohio bill to confirm Energy Harbor as their supplier at $0.0499/kWh. If Energy Harbor is not shown as the electric supplier, residents can join the aggregation program by visiting Energy Harbor’s website https://energyharbor.com/en/community-programs/find-your-program or by calling 866-636-3749 to enroll.

Not only can residents save on electricity, but they can also save on their natural gas rates. Through AGE, the bidding process led to Constellation NewEnergy – Gas Division. According to Godwin, if residents are paying more than $0.756/ccf they are paying too much. The new rate goes into effect in October and will remain the same for two years. The previous company responsible for natural gas aggregation, Volunteer Energy, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and residents were assigned to Standard Choice Offer (SCO) this past spring. Under the SCO program, residents were assigned to an approved supplier at a market-based rate that varies monthly. Rates under SCO ranged from $0.68/ccf to $1.05/ccf in the months since the Volunteer Energy contracts were terminated.

By opting out, residents will be able to remain in control of their gas bills throughout what is expected to be a difficult winter for heating homes. If a resident had opted out, they need not do anything to get the rates offered by Constellation.

Godwin encouraged residents to contact the mayor’s office to get more information or assistance with opting out of either the electric or gas companies they are currently doing business with if they are not part of the aggregation program. The City of Greenville mayor’s office can be reached at 937-548-1482.

In other business, council:

* learned the police department now has 26 officers. This is the first time the department has had that many officers;

* learned the Homeless Encampment ordinance previously approved by council was modeled after a similar ordinance in Cincinnati. Reiman encouraged the council to refer people with questions regarding the ordinance to contact his office;

* learned that Gary Evans, waste water plant superintendent, is resigning effective Sept. 30. The council approved David Sturgill to fill that position as the interim superintendent;

* approved an ordinance amending the tap-in fees for a 1.5-inch meter from $2,250 to $3,800 and the fees for a two-inch meter from $2,700 to $4,000. The bulk water rate will increase from $0.01 to $0.0125; and

* approved a resolution that authorizes the safety service director to enter into contract with Choice One Engineering for the rendering of professional, civil engineering services for the reconstruction of Ohio Street.

The next regular meeting of Greenville City Council is Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Council Chamber, Municipal Building.

