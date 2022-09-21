DeMange couple celebrates 50 years

VERSAILLES — James and Donna (Henry) of Versailles will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 23, 1972 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

They are the parents of five children and 18 grandchildren. Their children are Cathy (James) Lucente of Covington; Steve (Sheri) DeMange, Kevin (Stacy) DeMange, and Jennifer (Randy) Delzeith of Versailles; and Joyce (Tom) Homan of Minster.

Their grandchildren are Courtney, Kristen, and Daniel Lucente; Leah and Nathaniel DeMange; Asa, Owen, Isley, Eliya, and Ulani DeMange; Emily, Katelynn, Elizabeth, and Christopher Delzeith; and Tyler, Olivia, Carter, and Alex Homan.

James is the son of the late Norbert and Patricia DeMange from Russia. Donna is the daughter of the late Paul and Irene Henry from Versailles.

James and Donna retired from dairy farming. They both enjoy volunteering at Rustic Hope in Russia, gardening, taking walks together, and spending time with their family.

Their children invite family and friends to join them for 9:30 a.m. mass on Sunday, Sept. 25 at St. Denis Catholic Church to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.