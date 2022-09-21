State of the College Address planned

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.

In their address, Dr. Larson and Mr. Spradlin will provide an overview of highlights and accomplishments of the College and share future opportunities in enrollment growth, student success, college life, and quality facilities. Before the State of the College address, Edison State will celebrate the grand reopening of the Robinson Theater at 3:45 p.m. The address will be followed by a reception to honor Dr. Larson and her husband, Len, with a retirement celebration from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

The event is offered free of charge and open to the community. Those interested in attending must RSVP to the Edison State Office of Business and Community Partnerships by calling Julie Slattery at 937-778-7805 or emailing [email protected]