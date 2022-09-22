Amber Alert suspect leads police on chase

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird continues to work on a case stemming from an Amber Alert issued earlier this week involving three local children. Kirt Kiser was being sought in connection with missing children, ages 6, 8 and 9. The children were located and were deemed to be safe.

Media outlets were reporting on Wednesday evening that no charges would be filed against Kiser due to Kirt being the custodial parent and the children were not harmed. Past police reports indicate persistent mental health issues, which was the reason for the concern.

According to our news partners at WHIO, on Thursday, the Greenville Police Department received a request for a welfare check on Kirt Kiser due to his erratic behavior and that is when a car chase began. It started at approximately 3:20 p.m. near the traffic circle in downtown Greenville.

Kiser was taken into custody after his vehicle, a 2012 Chevrole Suburban, the same one listed in the Amber Alert, stalled at the intersection of Cypress Street and Central Avenue in Greenville. There was substantial damage to the front of the SUV and damage to at least two Greenville Police Department vehicles and the window in front of the Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room entrance was shattered.

It was reported that GPD officers were in the vehicles when they were hit, but the officers did not sustain injuries.

At this time, Kiser is facing Felonious Assault charges. Kiser has two past convictions for Domestic Violence in 2013 and 2014, but other than a Driving Without Insurance conviction in 2018, his record has been clean.

The Daily Advocate reached out to Chief Eric Roberts of the Greenville Police Department for more information and we will update the story as it develops.

