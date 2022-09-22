Commissioners set public hearing for Versailles well field CDBG Grant

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a public hearing and jet fuel. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $94,656.81 in the general fund and $567,349.04 in the outside general fund. A combined grand total of $567,349.04 was approved.

A fund advance for the 2022 CDGB Grant to advance revenue to cover AIM Media bill for Hollansburg Project-Rebids was approved for a total of $243. Revenue will advance back once revenue is received.

A consent agreement for the housing of the Darke County Law Library Association at 331 South Broadway was approved. Occupancy by the DC LLA shall commence Oct. 1 and continue to Dec. 23, 2023 for $700 per month. The current facility was deemed to be inadequate and too costly to repair.

“Last year in the winter, I went over there and they had ear muffs and gloves on, so I think this will be much better,” Holmes said.

He continues to say it will be all around a better environment for all who utilize the Law Library.

“It is nice to see this come forward because they had been talking about this for some period of time,” Holmes said.

The commissioners also approved a Contract Fuel Agreement with World Fuel Services, Inc. The agreement states World Fuel, or its authorized designee MSTS (MultiService Technology Solutions), shall pay the merchant for all authorized World Fuel Contract Card transactions.

“It’s just an agreement for World Fuel to start a payment process with mainly the jet traffic and going into contract with them to process all of their jet fuel sales,” DC Airport Manager Scott Naas said.

He said it is a way to receive more revenue and reduce a three and a half percent processing fee that the airport currently charges.

“This also modernizes our equipment,” Aultman added.

A public hearing to inform citizens about the Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG Program, how funds may be used, what activities are eligible, and other important program requirements will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m.. Citizens will have an adequate opportunity to review and comment on a request to the DC commissioners for an application to the Ohio CDBG Economic Development Grant Program for an infrastructure grant for the Village of Versailles Raw Water Line Extension Project.

The Village of Versailles is working with Kings Command to assist with an intended $23,000 expansion. The expansion is to provide adequate water supply, the village has been in the process of purchasing and developing a new well field. This expansion will require the installation of an eight-inch raw water line extending approximately 18,000 L.F. to transport water for the new wells to the Village Water system.

King’s Command will create 60 new full-time equivalent job opportunities, of which approximately 35 will be taken by, or made available to, persons from low and moderate income households. The total cost and proposed financing of the project is estimated as follows: Village of Versailles Local Funds: $240,000, Ohio Water Development Authority Loan (Versailles): $1,015,000, Ohio CDBG Economic Development Grant Program: $500,000, Darke County Revolving Loan Fund Program (Administration): $15,000, and Kings Command Cash (Building Construction and Equipment): $23,000,000 for a total of $24,770,000.

The hearing will be held at the County Administration Building Hearing Room at 520 South Broadway, Greenville.

