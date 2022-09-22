Commissioners proclaim Sept. 22 as Gold Star Mothers and Family Day

On June 23, 1936, the U.S. Congress passed a joint congressional resolution that designated the last Sunday in September as “Gold Star Mother’s Day. In WWI, it became the custom of military families to hang a service flag near their front window with a blue star for each family member actively serving, and a gold star flag first appeared when mothers who lost their sons in war sewed gold ones over the blue. The commissioners recognize the gold star on a service flag as a symbol of those who have fallen in the line of duty protecting our freedom. Pictured left to right: Sandra King Walters, Shirley Hughes, Caroline Petitjean, Kathy Bowen, Helen Wright, Karen Burkett.