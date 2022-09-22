Lady Wave soccer took on state ranked Tipp on the road

TIPP CITY — The Lady Wave traveled to Tipp City to take on the state ranked Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils in a MVL contest. The Lady Wave held their own for the first 15 minutes before giving up a goal to the Lady Red Devils.

Greenville continued to play to the level of Tipp, only giving up 5 goals in the first half. Greenville had the great opportunity to start all eight of their seniors for the contest.

The second half was similar to the first, with the Green Wave competing with the Red Devils. Both teams had the opportunity to play all of their supporting players during the contest. The final score ended up at 9-0, but was not a true depiction of the level that Greenville played tonight.

“I was very pleased with the energy and level of play from the girls tonight. They played with a state ranked team. Tipp is the real deal, they are that good. We will take a great deal from this opportunity and build for the next contest,” head coach Dave Ernst said.

The Lady Wave’s next contest is on Sept. 28 when they travel to Xenia for another MVL contest.