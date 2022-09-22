Local Briefs

Extravaganza Parade entries

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 15 at 4p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of St.Rt.721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected]

PERI meeting is Oct. 3

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at the VFW, 219 North Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $10, payable at the door.

Their guest speaker will be Alan Davis, Transportation Administrator of the Darke County, Ohio Department of Transportation, (ODOT).

Anyone who has retired, or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is afﬁliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, (OPERS), is welcome to attend and is eligible to join our local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, Sept. 25. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.