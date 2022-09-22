PATH Integrated Healthcare opens

GREENVILLE — PATH Integrated Healthcare is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, 632 Wagner Ave., Greenville. The Greenville office, which recently opened, will treat patients with a wide array of services in the office, on the phone, or in-home.

Mental health has been pushed to the forefront recently, and PATH has been leading innovation in how mental health can be treated. For many, times have never been more stressful. PATH has made it so that mental health and behavioral professionals have equally never been more accessible.

PATH believes that everyone should have access to psychiatric and behavioral health care when it is convenient for them. It is that drive to make mental healthcare available 24/7 that led PATH to their zero barrier policy. The policy breaks down to mean no matter the time or date, they will do everything in their power to get you the help you are seeking.

With 20 Ohio locations and many others across the country, PATH makes sure that it has never been easier or more convenient to get professional psychological and medical assistance.

PATH Integrated Healthcare is an organization that specializes in providing high-quality, innovative behavioral health treatment via strength-based solutions and positive approaches to care. Different from providers who only focus on one or two central services, PATH offers clients a fully integrated system of care that removes potential obstacles to treatment by committing to a policy of zero barrier care. This allows clients to access a full continuum of care options that are specifically designed to meet all of their individual treatment needs.