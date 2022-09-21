Amber Alert issued for Greenville kids

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 21, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Greenville Police Department received information regarding three juveniles not being in attendance at school. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Kirt Kiser, his mother Beth Kiser, and Kirt’s three children were missing and believed to be traveling in a black 2012 Chevy Suburban PLATE# JTK6408. According the Greenville Police Department Facebook Page, the children were located and are safe.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Ohio and adjacent states earlier in the day as the children, girls ages 8 and 9, and boy age 6, were believed to be in danger.

Kirt Kiser is described as a 29 year old white male, 5’9”, 236lbs, short blonde hair with blue eyes. Beth Kiser is described as a 53 year old white female, 5’3”, 180lbs, blonde hair with blue eyes.

Please call the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103 with any information regarding this case.

Keep watching DailyAdvocate.com for more information as it develops.