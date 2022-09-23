Biales will open the Coffee House Series

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts Coffee House Series opens Thursday, Oct. 6 with popular songstress Lisa Biales and her trio performing at The Coffee Pot in Greenville. The trio also includes talented violinist Doug Hamilton and cellist Michael G. Ronstadt, who is a member of the celebrated Ronstadt musical family. “Lisa loves to sing, and our community loves to hear her stunning voice as well as her amazing guitar playing,” explained David Warner, DCCA Artistic Director. “Her talents are matched by the other amazing musicians in her trio; I know that they will truly provide a magical musical night to remember, because that’s what they always do,” Warner concluded. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Ohio native Lisa Biales grew up in a musical family, and has been singing for as long as she can remember beginning when she played guitar and sang in her church, then branching out to sing at weddings before joining a rock and roll band, as well as an Americana band and a bluegrass group. She began recording in 1999, creating an album of original music that received national and international airplay. Biales has since produced eight more albums, all receiving critical acclaim, while maintaining a busy schedule of performing as a solo artist as well as the lead member of the talented trio which has also previously played at memorable DCCA presentations.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in a cozy, intimate setting at a low ticket cost. “These shows offer an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists who love doing what they were born to do,” Ms. Jordan said.

Other 2022-2023 Coffee House presentations are Heartland Productions performing favorites from the Great American Songbook at Arts Depot in Union City on Dec. 1, versatile and eclectic duo Acoustic Eidolon performing on cello and guitjo (an acoustic guitar strung like a banjo) at Montage Cafe in Greenville on March 23, and on April 20, singer/songwriter/guitarist Elden Kelly demonstrating his outstanding talents at Arcanum’s Wayne Trail Historical Society. Tickets for each Coffee House concert are just $15 or $10 for DCCA members, and can be purchased at the Coffee Pot, through DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and if any tickets remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and the Andersons. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.