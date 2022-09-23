Members take first in National Competition

ARCANUM — The Big E, Eastern State Exposition, is held yearly in West Springfield, Mass. One of the many events held at the Big E is the FFA Eastern Regional Competitions. The FFA portion of the Big E invites the top qualifiers from 15 states reaching from Kentucky to Maine to compete in CDE’s, Agriscience Fair and Star Programs.

In 2022, the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Chapter qualified in the CDE event Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems. Landon Haney also qualified to compete in the Star in Agribusiness Competition by winning the Ohio FFA Award.

The Ag Technology and Mechanical Systems team placed first as a team in the Big E competition. During the competition members completed a problem solving test and worked on individual and group stations including hydraulics, spray equipment and rafter layout. All four team members also placed in the top 10 as individuals in the contest. Caleb Hartman placed first, Luke Brinksneader placed fifth, Nate Wright placed seventh, and Carson Tegtmeyer placed eighth. The success of the ATMS team also helped the Ohio FFA capture the Big E Sweepstakes against the other states competing.

Landon Haney won the Big E Star in Agribusiness competition. He was honored at the awards program with $750 in prize money through a sponsorship by Farm Credit East. Landon qualified to compete by winning the Ohio FFA Star in Agribusiness at the 2022 Ohio FFA Convention. Landon’s SAE is Haney Mowing and Landscaping, where he is the owner and operator. For the competition Landon submitted his state winning application and then completed an in-person interview while at the Big E. Landon stated “It is a great honor to represent your school and state at a national level but even more so to be able to win.”