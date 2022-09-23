Local Briefs

Committee meets with MSG

GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development.

Committee meets at Ivester

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum’s Park & Recreation Sub-Committee will host a public meeting at Ivester Park – Park Circle Drive, Arcanum on Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., at Shelter House #2.