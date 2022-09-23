Local Toastmasters comes to end

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Area Toastmasters held its final meeting on Tuesday, September 12. The club began in July 1971 and had been an integral part of the community for over 50 years.

Many successful public speakers and leaders were produced within the club. Over the past few years, the club members have dramatically decreased, leading up to the decision to close the club. The members who were present at the last meeting included Leah Lines, president; Bob Farmer, vice president of education; Linda Farmer, secretary; Ross Gruber, treasurer; Mary Arnett, vice president of public relations; Jim Sink, long time member. Additional members include Scott Briner, Dave Huelskamp and Adam Huelskamp.