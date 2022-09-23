Corner Shack kick0ff supports Safe Haven

GREENVILLE – The Corner Shack will kick off its fall season with a fundraiser for Safe Haven Baby Boxes on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 4-8 p.m., 6956 State Route 121 North, Greenville.

The kickoff will feature a lot of fun for Darke County’s youth. In addition to free food, participants will enjoy laser tag, Kona Ice, volleyball, 9 squares, Gaga Ball, fast pitch softball, bouncy house, and DJ Shine.

To help raising funds for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, The Corner Shack will have a Dunk Tank with several local celebrity dunkees. Local high school coaches, including Jerrod Newland (4 p.m.), Rachel Kerns (4:30 p.m.), Dave Ernst (5 p.m.), Amy Schoen and Melissa Good (5:30 p.m.), David Guillozet (7:30 p.m.), as well as Fire Chief Brian Phillips (6:30 p.m.) and Principal Chris Mortensen (7:30 p.m.) will be featured. They will have a message at 6 p.m. The team raising the most money will receive a free Teafords pizza party.

Save Haven Baby Boxes are a safety device for states that have a Safe Haven law. This legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn. The Baby Box is secured to an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the box, and an interior door that allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

Safe Haven Baby Box staffs a 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) to give women an opportunity to talk to a licensed professional as they consider surrendering their baby. Since 2016, over 100 surrenders have resulted from calls to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes national hotline.

Even though all states have Safe Haven laws, there are still reports of infant abandonment and death of infants from abandonment throughout the country. Safe Haven is working to help mothers-in-crisis maintain their anonymity because of the fear of recognition or the fear of prosecution due to ignorance and/or misunderstanding of the Safe Haven Law.

Public donations for Safe Haven Baby Box are appreciated. Checks can be made out to Radiant Lighthouse Church with Safe Haven written in the memo line.

For more information on The Corner Shack or the kickoff event or the Safe Haven Baby Box fundraiser, contact Marty McCabe at 937-449-2515.