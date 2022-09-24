Green Wave boys’ golf place second in road tri-match

By Drew Terhall

SPRINGFIELD — The Greenville boys’ golf team finished right in the middle of a tri-match on Sept. 22. at Locust Hills Golf Club.

The Green Wave competed against Troy High School and Piqua High School. Troy finished first with a 166. Greenville finished with a 181 and Piqua was just behind Greenville with a 184.

Ethan Sunsdahl was the medalist of the match, shooting a 38. Mason Shuttleworth had a 46. Carson Good shot a 47 and Will Gettinger had a 50. For the rest of the team, Bryce Blumenstock and Aidan Honeyman had a 52.

The Green Wave are now 5-9 on the season. Greenville will host Piqua on Sept. 26 for their last match of the regular season before the MVL tournament.

