Trojans and Lady Patriots first place winners at WOAC tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

RICHMOND — It’s postseason time for the WOAC. All the boys’ and girls’ teams met at the Richmond Elks’ Country Club to compete in the conference tournament.

The Arcanum High School boys’ team were the big winners as they placed first in the tournament and are the 2022 WOAC regular season co-champions. They share the title with Newton High School. They scored a 342 as a team.

Will and Graham Brubaker finished as co-medalists of the event with a 78. Aiden Psczulkoski shot a 91 and RJ Brothers shot a 95. John Trittschuh had a 110 and Nate Kessler had a 118.

Ansonia finished fourth in the event with a 368. Garrett Brown and Maverick Sanders both finished with an 89. Both tied for 11th in the individuals standings. Will Kammer had a 91 and Owen Locke had a 99. Byron Young shot a 110 and Devin McKenna shot a 115.

Franklin Monroe finished sixth with a 386 and finished one stroke behind Dixie for fifth place. The Jets were led by Brayden Cable with an 84. Cable finished with the fourth highest score in the event. Brandt Filbrun shot a 100. Leo Kinnison and Chase Stebbins both had a 101. Matthew Hurley had a 110 and Hudson Fasnacht had a 121.

Just behind them was Tri-Village with a team score of 394. CJ Osborne had a 79, the third best score of the event. Trey Homan had a 99. Ryder Brummett had a 102 and Carter Finkbine had a 114. Kasen Hale and Wyatt Ketring had a 115 and 117 respectively.

Finishing eighth was Mississinawa Valley with a score of 403. Aron Hunt finished with a 98, tied for the 22nd best score of the event. Tanner Leichty finished with a 99 and Aaron Hummel had a 100. Braden Wisner rounded out the scoring with a 106. Thomas Gower had a 116 and Brandon Miller had a 124.

Bradford finished ninth with a 411. Dalton Branson had a 96, the 21st best score in the event. Landon Monnin had a 100. Dalten Skinner had a 105 and Treyl Manuel had a 110. Landon Helmen and Landon Wills both scored a 114.

For the girls’ division, Tri-Village continued their undefeated season with the WOAC tournament win. They scored a 364 in the event.

Reagan Brewer finished as the medalist of the event with a 79. Alyssa Begoon finished with the second best individual score with a 91. Sage Waters and Taylor Begoon both had a 97, tied for fifth best scores of the event.

Arcanum finished second with a 411. Brooke Anderson had a 96, the fourth best score of the event. Zoe Monnin shot a 102. Isabella Harleman and Kylie Grieshop shot a 106 and a 107 respectively. Emma Rogers and Kaylee Flatter both shot a 108.

Ansonia also competed in the event. Makayla Stachler led the team with a 107. Marissa Shook had a 111. Zoey Elson and Macy Sink had a 136 and a 139 respectively.

Franklin Monroe was also represented. Jaydn Brandt shot a 116, Abigail Fourman shot a 132 and Sherry Dong shot a 133.

The boys’ teams will wait until the sectional tournament to compete next. They will play at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27.

The girls’ teams will wait until Sept. 28 to compete in the sectional tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

