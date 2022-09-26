Wreath laid at Gold Star Mothers monument

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE – The Fort Greene Ville Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recognized and Gold Star Mothers at a special ceremony at the Gold Star Mothers monument in Greenville City Park.

The program was led by Kathy Bowen with DAR members Karen Burkett, Helen Wright, Caroline Petitjean, Shirley Hughes and Sandra King-Walters in attendance.

King-Walters was recognized as a Gold Star Mother and Bowen and Burkett also pointed out their grandmothers were Gold Star Mothers. Burkett’s grandmother was Mablle Whited.

Bowen’s grandmother was Gertrude Hoblit who, along with 15 other chapter members, founded the Darke County Chapter of the Gold Star Mothers on Sept. 27, 1948. The organization set out to raise funds to erect a monument in Greenville City Park. The monument was eventually built and dedicated in 1957.

Located at the front entrance of the park off of East Main Street, the monument was “Dedicated to our veterans of Darke County who served our country and who sacrificed their lives that freedom might live.”

Bowen shared that Gold Star Mothers & Family Day is observed on the last Sunday of September. She shared that the purpose of the special day is to “recognize and honor all the mothers and families whose son or daughter gave the ultimate sacrifice who fought and died for their country serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Bowen placed a Gold Star wreath at the base of the monument as a symbol of a loved one lost in battle. She said, “The Gold Star Mothers non-profit organization also partners with Wreaths Across America so that we may always teach, honor and remember our great heroes that came before us. “

Burkett shared a special prayer that was originally used at the monthly meeting of Gold Star Mothers. “Onward Gold Star Mothers, onward we must go. Like loved ones before us, we must face the foe. Lurking all around us sowing seeds of strife, seeking to destroy our faith and change our way of life. Onward Gold Star Mothers keep freedom flags unfurled. If we do our duty, peace will rule the world.”

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]