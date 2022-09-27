Reid Health has updated booster shots

RICHMOND, Ind. — You can now get your COVID-19 bivalent booster shot at the Reid Health Residency Clinic.

At the direction of the Indiana Department of Health, Reid recently paused administration of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses until the updated versions of the vaccine become available.

Late last month, federal health officials approved new versions of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that have been formulated to take on the latest strains of the Omicron variant of the virus as well as the original strain.

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend everyone ages 12 and up receive a dose of the updated booster vaccine, including those who have previously received one or more doses of the original booster as long as it has been at least two months since their most recent dose.

With flu season approaching, those who get a COVID-19 booster are recommended to receive their flu shot during the same visit. The CDC says experience has shown the body’s immune response and possible side effects are generally the same whether you get one type of vaccine at a time or two.

If you haven’t been vaccinated or if you are ready for a booster, Reid Health offers free vaccinations at the Reid Health Residency Clinic, 795 Sim Hodgin Parkway in Richmond.

Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Appointments can be made for those hours by calling Reid’s COVID-19 Hotline at (765) 965-4200. The hotline is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Indiana residents can find other nearby vaccination sites and schedule a time at those locations by going to ourshot.in.gov. Ohio residents should use gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.