Fall session starting at GADC

GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club members are looking forward to the upcoming fall session which begins the week of Nov. 1. They will offer a variety of classes.

Their puppy, senior puppy, beginner, and advance obedience classes are designed to help your dog become a well-mannered family member. The rally class will make learning fun for you and your dog, with the opportunity to earn titles. The agility classes are for those dogs and owners who like a more fast-paced activity that includes A frames, dog walks, tunnels, and teeters.

Greenville Area Dog Club offers morning and evening classes for the customers’ convenience. Check out their Facebook page or go to www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for more information, registration, and class orientation. Registration continues through Oct. 26. (For those students without internet access, call 937-564-8131 or 937-548-0338 with obedience or rally questions or call 937-459-9170 with agility questions.)

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, they will be having their puppy, senior puppy, beginner and advanced obedience classes. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, they will have senior puppy and beginner. On Thursday, Nov. 3, they will be starting the rally and agility classes.

The members of Greenville Area Dog Club look forward to seeing everyone at their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville.