AES Ohio files Electric Security Plan

DAYTON — AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), filed its latest Electric Security Plan (ESP) with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

The company’s ESP is a comprehensive plan to enhance and upgrade its network and improve service reliability, provide greater safeguards for price stability and continue investments in local economic development. AES Ohio intends to increase investments in the distribution infrastructure and deploy a proactive vegetation management program.

“We understand, first and foremost, our customers want reliable service while maintaining affordable rates,” said AES Ohio President and Chief Executive Officer Kristina Lund. “With the lowest distribution rates in Ohio, this plan provides a mechanism to strengthen reliability well into the future and protect our customers from volatile market-driven cost impacts.”

If approved as proposed, the initial impact for an AES Ohio residential customer using 750 kilowatt hours per month would be less than $1.

Beyond the various requirements of the ESP, AES Ohio is proposing new and innovative programs to help customers save money while meeting their ever-changing energy needs driven by new smart technologies. The plan has energy efficiency programs for residential and low-income customers, which include ways to save by utilizing smart thermostat technology. Lastly, the plan includes new pricing incentives to promote the growth and expansion of companies in the region, helping to foster a strong local job market.

“AES Ohio remains committed to providing reliable energy at competitive prices, while investing and supporting the communities where we live and work,” Lund said. “This plan is thoughtfully designed to best serve our customers, reaffirms our commitment to the community and accelerates the future of energy.”