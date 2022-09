WOAC teams for golf announced

The WOAC All-Conference golf teams were announced on Sept. 28. Here are the boys’ and girls’ teams and coaches of the year from the Darke County schools.

Boys:

First Team:

Graham Brubaker, Arcanum

Will Brubaker, Arcanum (Medalist of the Year)

Aiden Psczulkoski, Arcanum

Brayden Cable, Franklin Monroe

CJ Osborne, Tri-Village

Special Mention Team:

Owen Locke, Ansonia

John Trittschuh, Arcanum

Landon Monnin, Bradford

Chase Stebbins, Franklin Monroe

Aron Hunt, Mississinawa Valley

Kasen Hale, Tri-Village

Co-Coach of the Year:

Devin Limburg, Ansonia and Jordan Greve, Arcanum

Girls:

First Team:

Marissa Shook, Ansonia

Makayla Stachler, Ansonia

Brooke Anderson, Arcanum

Isabella Harleman, Arcanum

Zoe Monnin, Arcanum

Reagan Brewer, Tri-Village (Medalist of the Year)

Alyssa Begoon, Tri-Village

Taylor Begoon, Tri-Village

Sage Waters, Tri-Village

Special Mention Team:

Zoey Elson, Ansonia

Kaylee Flatter, Arcanum

Jadyn Brandt, Franklin Monroe

Ashlynn Fleagle, Tri-Village

Coach of the Year: Roy Lowrie, Tri-Village