Evans joins EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Amanda Evans as the newest member of their clinical team. Evans is a registered nurse with seven years of experience as a cardiac nurse.

“I have been lucky enough to take care of a few hospice patients. They are some of the most rewarding patients I have ever taken care of,” she expressed.

Evans attended Rhodes State College to earn her RN credential. She shared that she loves nursing and has a lot of compassion and a kind heart. When asked why she was inspired to work for EverHeart, she shared, “I have heard so much about them as an organization and have wanted to join the team for a while.”

Evans has two daughters, ages five and 13, two pet dogs named Shadow and Titan, and two cats named Emma and Shookey. In her spare time, she enjoys running, hiking, and spending time with her kids and her animals.

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, visit everhearthospice.org or call them at 800-417-7535.