GOP women to feature candidates

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) has invited Republican candidates who will be appearing on the November 8 general election ballot. The meeting begins with dinner at 6 p.m. Speakers follow at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Dinner reservations are required.

“Voting is a very important part of the American way of life. Getting to know the candidates is important so a knowledgeable choice can be made at the ballot box. Please join me to hear from some of the candidates you will see on your November ballot,” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC president.

Republican candidates that have been invited to speak are Sharon Kennedy for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, Mary Kate Huffman for Judge of the Court of Appeals (commencing 2-9-2023), Ronald C. Lewis for Judge of the Court of Appeals (commencing 2-10-2023), Mike Tucker for Judge of the Court of Appeals commencing (2-11-2023), Stephen A. Huffman for District 5 Ohio State Senate, Jena Powell for 80th District Ohio State House of Representatives, Angie King for 84th District Ohio State House of Representatives, Travis Fliehman for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (General Division), Marshall Combs for Darke County Commissioner, Carol A. Ginn for Darke County Auditor, Mark A. Whittaker for Darke County Sheriff, and Hillary J. Holzapfel for Darke County Recorder

The program is free and does not require reservations. The club offers an optional dinner at 6 p.m., prior to the speaker’s program. The meal cost per person is $10 and requires reservations. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, Oct. 6 by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at: [email protected]

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: [email protected]