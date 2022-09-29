Bears Mill ready for Fall Open House

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m. The event will include free tours and grinding demonstrations each day at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visitors will be entertained on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music by Danny Schneible. Live music on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. will feature Eric Loy. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Delicious foods such as their famous French Market 18-Bean Soup, cornbread muffins (made with Bear’s Mill stoneground cornmeal), brats and hotdogs from the grill, apple dumplings, iced pumpkin cookies and soft pretzels will be offered, as well as apple cider and gourmet coffees. In addition to the live music there will also be kids crafts and visitors from the Darke County Parks’ Animal Ambassadors.

New this year will be professional photographer Kurt Wagner from Premier Impressions who will take your family photos in this beautiful fall setting for a small donation. This will occur from noon–4 p.m. both days.

“Each year in October, Bear’s Mill becomes the backdrop for a seasonal celebration to welcome fall. The grounds will be transformed into the ideal autumn setting for a harvest festival featuring live music, crisp weather foods, fall sweets, grinding demonstrations and walks along the millrace,” said Kim Rudnick, Board President of the Friends of Bear’s Mill. “Join The Friends of Bear’s Mill as we celebrate the arrival of our favorite season.”

The Mill Store will be stocked with Bear’s Mill stoneground flours and meals, Boston Stoker gourmet coffees, Bakehouse Breads, gourmet food items, handmade giftware and Bear’s Mill souvenirs. The Clark Gallery will include original pottery by the Millrace Potters as well as artwork by local artists displayed in the themed exhibit ‘Autumn – Harvest’.

The Mill Store and Clark Gallery are operated by the Friends of Bear’s Mill; the Mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to the Darke County Parks. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about 5 miles east of Greenville. For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or visit www.bearsmill.org for more details.