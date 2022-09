Shown are 91-year-old, Arlene, Hicks; 65-year-old Dan Hicks, Arlene’s son; 45-year-old Ryan Hicks, Dan’s son; 30-year-old, Emily Printz, Ryan and Julie Hicks’ daughter; and three-week-old new baby Dax Roland Printz named after his grandpa Dan Hicks. The Hicks family has had two, five generation additions within the last six weeks.