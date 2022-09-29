Five generations for Hicks family

The Hicks family celebrated five generations. Shown are Arlene Hicks, 91; her son, Dan Hicks, 65; his son, Ryan Hicks, 45; Matthew Hicks, 28; Maverick Hicks, 18 months; and three-week-old new baby Annie Joe Hicks. This was one of two milestones in the last several weeks in the Hicks family. Ryan and Julie Hicks’ daughter also had a baby boy six weeks ago, Dax Roland Printz.

I didn’t know if you needed all this information, but wanted to send it to you. Hopefully you could publish this in the papers, please let me know… Thank you so much!

Dan Hicks