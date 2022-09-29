Five generations for Hicks family

The Hicks family celebrated five generations. Shown are Arlene Hicks, 91; her son, Dan Hicks, 65; his son, Ryan Hicks, 45; Matthew Hicks, 28; Maverick Hicks, 18 months; and three-week-old new baby Annie Joe Hicks. This was one of two milestones in the last several weeks in the Hicks family. Ryan and Julie Hicks’ daughter also had a baby boy six weeks ago, Dax Roland Printz.
