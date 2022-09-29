Household hazardous waste collection is Saturday

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Darke County residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, five cans for $1. Fifty-five gallon drums will not be accepted.

This is event is open to all residents of Darke County. No appointment is needed, but they do ask that residents with last names beginning with A–M arrive between 8-10 a.m., and last names beginning with N–Z arrive between 10 a.m. and noon to avoid long lines.

Items accepted include paint (oil and latex), pool chemicals, gasoline/kerosene, household cleaners, antifreeze, varnishes/stains, Mercury, turpentine, fertilizers/pesticides, 20-pound and smaller propane tanks, and prescription medicines.

Items not accepted include asbestos, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, medical waste, infectious waste, electronics and tires.

How to prepare for an HHW collection event:

* Pack HHW in cardboard boxes so that it does not spill during transport. Be prepared to leave your containers and boxes.

* Put like chemicals together. Separate unlike chemicals.

* Label materials that are not in their original containers.

* Make sure containers are not leaking and lids are tightly sealed.

* Put your boxes in your car trunk away from passengers during transport. Remove all other items from the trunk.

* At the event, trained personnel will ask you to remain in your car while they remove the HHW from your trunk.

For more information about the Darke County Solid Waste District and their programs, visit www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste.