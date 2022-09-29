Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Sept. 16

DOMESTIC: At 11:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Water Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute was between a live in boyfriend and girlfriend who both advised the fight was only a verbal altercation. The altercation was over who would sleep in the bedroom that night, and they both agreed to leave each other alone for the night. Three school aged children were present.

Sept. 17

WELFARE CHECK: At 1:22 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tiffin Street in reference to a welfare check complaint. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the complainant who called the welfare check on her grandkids who were supposed to be staying at the 200 block of East Fifth Street. She allowed her daughter to borrow her vehicle to drive herself, along with her daughter’s friends and two children to the residence before calling again asking if she would babysit, so they could go to the bar. Officers arrived at the residence and received no response to their knocking. A traffic stop was called in with a vehicle registered to one of the suspects. Officers tried to talk to all parties about the children, but due to the extreme intoxication, officers were unable to gather any information that would be beneficial to the investigation. Officers were advised while the two adults left and went to the bar, a babysitter was supposed to show up and watch the children but never showed. The case remains under investigation, which includes an interview, the filing of any applicable criminal charges, along with forwarding the case file to Darke County Children Services.

SHOPLIFTING: At 6:17 p.m. officers responded to a theft complaint at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. Roger Sturgeon had been stopped by the residents loss prevention associate after he exited the front door of the business passing all points of sale with a hoverboard which he had not paid for. He ended up fleeing the parking lot in a dark colored Toyota SUV, and officers were able to locate him driving southbound on Wagner Avenue near Russ Road. Sturgeon advised officers he was attempting to return the hoverboard and Walmart would not let him because he didn’t have the receipt, but then he changed his story saying he stole it because one he had purchased at an earlier date had broken. A misdemeanor citation for theft was issued.

Sept. 18

THEFT: At 9:25 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the male complainant who advised he locked his orange Raleigh mountain bike up in front of the courthouse on Sept. 17 around 9 p.m. He proceeded to leave with a friend, and when he returned to pick it up, the bike was gone. On Sept. 19 around 9 a.m. officers spoke with the male complainant on the phone, and they were advised the complainant found his bike in an alley around Third Street and Fourth Street. There is no further action needed in this case.

Sept. 19

WANTED PERSON: At 12:29 p.m. officers responded to the 5000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a domestic dispute. While en route, officers were advised that Terry Allen was one of the individuals involved. Allen had an active warrant through the Miami County Sheriffs Office for a sex offender registration violation, with no bond. After the officer located and confirmed Allen’s identity, he began to back up towards the house and told officers no as they continued to tell him to place his hands behind him. Force was used to place him into handcuffs, and he was charged with obstructing official business for attempting to resist his arrest and fighting with officers. Allen was transported to the intersection of State Route 721 and State Route 36, where he was released to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

WANTED PERSON: A person was located and arrested on a bench warrant at the 500 block of Wagner Avenue. Christopher Snow had a warrant for FTA/DUS with a bond of $125 from the Darke County Municipal Court. He was arrested and transported to the jail without incident.

Sept. 21

DOMESTIC: Officers were dispatched at 1:52 p.m. to the 50 block of Winter Drive in reference to a domestic dispute between a couple who are dating and have a child together. Due to the injuries correlating the statements given, Tyler Mayo was determined to be the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest in handcuffs that were gap checked and double locked. Mayo was transported to the jail where he was released to staff and issued a misdemeanor citation for domestic violence. Two school aged children were present.

Sept. 22

DISORDERLY: At 7:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Laurel Street in reference to a male subject in the street yelling at neighbors. Video of Joseph Hakes walking his dog and yelling at the neighbor was provided as back up to all the witness testimonies. The neighbors all stated they were getting tired of Hakes disorderly behavior, as well as his harassment and threats. Hakes had previously been served a nuisance abatement order and warning on Aug. 23. Officers served Hakes with a nuisance abatement citation and was advised of his court date.

Sept. 24

UNRULY JUVENILE: At 10:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East Russ and North Broadway in reference to an unruly juvenile complaint. A 17-year old female had gotten out of her father’s vehicle around the area of St. Rt. 118 and began walking northbound. Upon arrival to the area, dispatch advised that the father left the female on the side of the road and went back to their house in Union City. The female was located, and she advised her father and her got into an argument before he stated she needed to get out of the vehicle before he threw her out. The female was detained and placed into the back of the cruiser. The female’s mother was able to pick the female up at the police station, and no charges were given in reference to this case.

Sept. 26

DISORDERLY: At 8:20 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to keep the peace. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a male complainant who advised he stayed the night with a female and he and she were dating but do not live together. The male advised at 12 a.m. he was involved in an argument with the female about a window being broken. He advised during the argument with her, she had cut his left hand. There were no witnesses to this incident. The female refused to answer the door and stated the male’s belongings were not in the apartment. She also did not make any admissions about the cut on the male’s hand. Due to the injury being superficial and there being no other witnesses to this incident, there is not enough evidence to charge the female with assault or disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: At 11:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Justin Wilson was asked to be trespassed from the property after refusing to leave the property. Wilson had been warned for criminal trespass from the residence before on Sept. 22, so he was issued a new trespass warning and advised not to return to the business and advised he would be criminally charged if he returned again. Shortly after leaving the residence, officers were advised Wilson had come back to the residence. He was arrested and held on a $1,300 bond.

