Fair board discusses bids in executive session

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met in special session on Wednesday, Sept. 28. After hearing from a couple of people representing the Model Railroad Club and an update on their event, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss “contracts.”

The executive session continued for nearly three hours. When they emerged from the session, Board President Doug Martin read a statement. Martin said, “After reviewing the contract bid, it was determined it was incomplete and that Jim (Zumbrink) would get more information.”

The board would not clarify if the bids were for either a new hog or dog barn that was proposed several years ago. However, they stated it was for “capital improvements.”

The Daily Advocate also questioned the reason for going into executive session. According to Ohio’s Open Meeting Law, “contracts” is not a legal determination for an executive session. After discussion with Martin and Zumbrink, it was determined the bid amounts would be announced in the executive session and there was some concern that because the information was incomplete it could affect the bidding process. The board should have listed the reason for the executive session as “Matters required to be kept confidential.”

