Greenville woman killed in Mercer Co. crash

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 p.m. advising of a crash at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on State Roue 49. Twenty-five year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at State Route 49 and was struck by Bucklew.

Bucklew and her front seat passenger, 24 year old Tommy J. Yaqub were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Anil was uninjured.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team was called to the scene for the investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the crash, then consulted with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Anil was arrested for two counts of Vehicular Homicide. Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman set the bond at $250,000.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Southwest Mercer Fire Department, Fort Recovery PD, St.Henry PD, St.Henry EMS, MCERV (Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers) and a Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspector.