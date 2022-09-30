Be a blessing to others

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

So much in life is beyond our control. We know we cannot control what someone thinks, let alone what they say. If you’ve ever tried to organize a surprise party, you quickly found out the one most surprised was yourself.

We have free will, not because we exercise it or that it needs to be exercised to exist, but because this has been given to us at birth. The desire for freedom, free-will and personal responsibility is part of every human’s makeup, not just American born citizens. Nonetheless, we want to be in control of our life, and we want what we want when we want it. It’s human nature to desire things, to strive for better or more. But, it is the wise who understands that not every dream comes true, nor every wish that becomes reality, for if it were to happen it would be the quickest way to corrupt an entire society.

There seem to be many paths we can take in this world, but to an enlightened Christian there are only two: that of God and that of the world. At times, the paths lie side-by-side, but often they lie in total opposition. Every choice either keeps us walking in union with God or leads us away from Him. Most of us have been better educated in the ways of the world versus the ways of the Word.

But the contemplative understands the importance of living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, and accepting hardship as a pathway to peace. Christians know that God created man and woman in His likeness to know Him and love Him, and to serve Him in this world, and to be happy with Him forever in the next. Yes, the Christian believes in mercy, forgiveness, conversion, new beginnings, and eternal life. Almost every enjoyable book, movie, or fable has some aspect of life eternal. It is the story of hope and redemption. It is intrinsic within our being.

Throughout the Old Testament, armies and kingdoms were led into public prayer. Today, through the first amendment of the United States Constitution we have protection for freedom of religion and the right to assemble. Often the youth of today misunderstand separation of church and state, but it is the separation of church and state that prohibits the federal government from interfering with a person’s religious beliefs or practices. And the Fourteenth Amendment, prohibits states from enacting laws against religious freedom.

Faith oriented people are often misunderstood and even ridiculed, but they desire the best for everyone, not just themselves. They recognize the importance and power of prayer and that each of us is called to pray for one another. For this reason, many belong to prayer chains, which give each member of the congregation immediate access to prayers and support of the members belonging to the chain. Those prayers can be for healing, strength, support, an increase in faith, hope or love for a living or deceased family member, our enemies, or even a country in crisis.

No one should fear prayer, for it is merely conversation between man and God. Like every conversation it includes a good deal of listening. No one should disparage the power of prayer simply because they cannot understand it, for it can only be understood by faith. To ridicule what is feared or not understood is to reveal one’s ignorance.

Prayer is supernatural. Prayer has no limitation. And through prayer one can come into peace and healing can take place. Sometimes these happenings are referred to as miracles. But when the ordinary becomes extraordinary or occurrences appear to transcend the laws of nature and the world as we know it – that is supernatural.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, noon, at the Amphitheater in Heritage Park, Versailles, you are invited to exercise your constitutional and religious rights by attending the upcoming Public Rosary Rally. America needs your prayers. Please come out and join in offering reparation for the sins and offenses that are committed in our country. Pray for our children, grandchildren and their future families, for the conversion of all people, for us to again be one nation under God. We will be praying the Patriotic Rosary. Please bring your Rosary and a lawn chair. There will be transportation available in the parking lots. (In case of rain, the rally will be moved to Holy Family Church, Frenchtown. We are in a spiritual battle so please save the date and join in. There will be refreshments, cookies and fellowship after the Rally.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 30, Versailles Homecoming Parade starts around 5:30 p.m. from the board office to the field. The crowning takes place around 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The dance is Saturday from 8:30–11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Karaoke beginning around 7:30 p.m. downstairs in the Bunker of the Versailles Vets Club

Saturday, Oct. 1, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9–11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or, contact Justin May, 937-423-1824, to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles

Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 9–10:30 a.m., Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Friday, Oct. 7, from 1–1:45 p.m. Silver Sneakers Classic and 2–2:45 p.m. Silver Sneakers Chair Yoga at the Versailles YMCA. These classes are free to those who have it on the Medicare supplement. Check your eligibility online at Silversneakers.com or call the YMCA at 937-526-4488.

Thursday, Oct. 6, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Saturday, Oct. 8, Darke County Single’s Dance at the Greenville VFW on North Ohio St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dance is from 8–11 p.m. with a $7 cover charge. Band: Mike Willis.

Sunday, Oct. 9, Fried Chicken Dinner starting at 4 p.m. by the Versailles American Legion at the Versailles Vets Club. Dine in, carry out or drive thru. Call ahead orders can be made as early as 3 p.m. by calling 937-526-5959.

Saturday, Oct. 15, noon, a Public Patriotic Rosary Rally will be held at the Amphitheater in Heritage Park, Versailles. Bring your lawn chair and rosary. (Transportation from the parking lots will be available.)

Happy birthday wishes to Lois Hoying (89), Bill Baumann, Jason Hoying, Shirley Huddle, Alexis Hemmelgarn, Brenda Paulus McCoy, Chad Treon, John Schemmel, Linda Rosengarten, Phillip Pierre, Destiney Jenkins, Mary Moran, Alyssa Blinn, Heather Brown, Terry Baker, Lisa Rush, Amy Brandt, Roy Brown, Melissa Bowman, Dick Pierron, Kevin Lyme, Bruce Magoto, Larry Reed, Chris Beasley, Viv DeWall, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes Alexis and Brian Hemmelgarn (2), Traci and Dan Treon (6), Tracy and Randy Mayo (7), Jenni and Dusty Johns (16), Linda and Alan May (16), Tammy and Mike Poling (20), Angie and Jeff Francis (21), Jenny and Nick Timmerman (22), Sheri and Craig Reed (29), Tina and Luke Subler (30), Kelly and Mike Monnin (31), Kathy and Dale Schlater (32), Sheila and Pat Voisard (32), Cheryl and Dave Huelskamp (32), Margie and Rick Heitkamp (36), Sally and Daniel Monnin (36), Elaine and Jim Barlage (39), Jacqui and Steve Rethman (40), Debbie and Mike Shively (40), Chris and Ed Lennon (43), Elaine and Greg Bergman (44), Terry and Roger Bey (44), Gloria and Mark Burns (44), Bonnie and Larry Barga (49), Shirley and Roger Schlater (50), Nancy and John Overholser (50), Madonna and Fred McEldowney (52), Karen and Ron Mescher (52), Jane and Vern Monnin (56), Mary Lee and Ed Gehret (56), Cindy and Ed Grogean (59) and all those couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Naomi Rebecca (Woods) Burch (91) and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, pray for our country and people. Pray for peace, repentance, healing, and grace to overcome the hatred, immorality and nihilism that has plagued our land and people.