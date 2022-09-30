Local Briefs

Friends of DCP will meet

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center Assembly Room. Darke County residents are invited to attend and become a member.

Becoming a member of Darke County Parks has some new perks. Paid members can now receive one free bike rental per month (April-October) and one free boat rental each season (May-October). Trails at YOUR parks are open from sunrise to sunset. To find out more about becoming a member, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.

Village plans meetings

ARCANUM – The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright St., Arcanum:

Utility Committee – Monday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.

Safety Committee – Tuesday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m.

Service & Leisure – Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.

The previously scheduled Service & Leisure meetings for October 13 and 27 have been cancelled.

Finance & Audit Committee – Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m.