GPL trying to keep up with changing times

GREENVILLE — In today’s world, the relevance of libraries comes into question more and more each day. At Greenville Public Library, they are striving to find new ways meet the needs of their patrons and the surrounding community.

Their historic building located at 520 Sycamore Street has never been more alive. They offer a wide variety of services as well as activities to patrons of all ages. From wi-fi and newspapers to puzzles and board games, GPL has something for everyone; bring your favorite snack or drink and spend some time with them.

In keeping with the times, Greenville Public Library recently installed three new charging stations for patrons to use at their convenience. All three stations are located on the second floor, with two in the Reference Room and one in the computer lab. The stations can be used to charge most hand-held electronic devices, but patrons must provide their own cords or cables.

In addition to their enormous collection of books and other materials, they provide spaces for those in the community looking for places to hold gatherings of all kinds, including knitting groups or business meetings. The third floor conference room is available by reservation for nonprofit organizations needing a larger private space.

They are constantly coming up with new and exciting ways to serve the community; stay in the loop through their Facebook page or sign up to receive their monthly newsletter via mail or email. For more information, contact them at 937-548-3915.