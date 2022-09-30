Solid Rock & Boom is Oct. 8

GREENVILLE — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 8, for the free community event, “Solid Rock & Boom” located at Solid Rock Apostolic Church, 8991 US Route 36, Bradford.

The community event starts at 2 p.m. with a car cruise-in from 2-5 p.m. with registration from noon-2 p.m.

Dash plaques will be available for the first 100 cars. There will be numerous door prizes, as well. Enjoy free amusement rides and carnival games and prizes. Local food trucks will be on-hand including Nacho Pig, Buckeye Burgers and Crème de la Crème Cakery.

Spend time shopping for fall with a large variety of craft vendors during the day.

A corn hole tournament will begin at 5 p.m. with registration starting at 4 p.m. for the first 20 teams.

For the grand finale, at dusk, enjoy a beautiful fall evening fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

Pastor Matthew O’Shell said, “We would like to cordially invite everyone in the community to Solid Rock & Boom. This event is a great opportunity to have some fun with your family and friends in a family-friendly environment. We are preparing for you and your family, and we hope to see you there.”