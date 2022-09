The 2022 Bradford High School Homecoming Court includes (front row) Molly Clark, Isabella Brewer, Isabella Hamilton, Remi Harleman, Cheyenne Buchanan, (back row) Ben Kitts, Brenden Baker, Landon Monnin, Dalton Reck, and Parker Davidson. The Homecoming crowning will be on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The Buff ‘n Tuff Volleyball game and Powder Puff Football game will start at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. The theme is 1980s Disco.