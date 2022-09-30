FML presents program to UC Lions

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Sept. 27 at the Union City Community Room. The evening started with a great meal of meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn, and pineapple upside-down cake prepared by Diana Dubeansky.

The program for the evening was presented by Steve James, president/CEO of Frank Miller Lumber in Union City. James grew up in Flint, Mich., and worked in management at General Motors until 2011. He joined FML as CFO, and seven years ago assumed his current position. FML is a 119-year-old global business that sells rough-cut white oak in 35 countries. Most of the logs they cut are eight to 120-years-old and most are harvested within a 450 mile radius of Union City. Frank Miller Lumber uses the entire log and produces zero percent waste. The logs yield boards, bark that is turned into mulch, wood chips that are sold to a paper factory, and sawdust that is burned in the boilers that make heat to dry the lumber. They plant two trees for each tree they harvest. James believes in servant leadership and works hard to make FML a great place for its employees to work.

They are fully employed right now with 152 employees.

The Union City Lions Club accepted Mike King as a new member during their meeting. A big Union City Lions welcome to King.