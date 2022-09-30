October is Disability Awareness Month

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities is proud to support National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). Held each October, NDEAM aims to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. Recognizing the important role people with disabilities play in a diverse and inclusive American workforce, this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”

“Darke DD is proud to partner with 43 employers who support 67 people with developmental disabilities in their workplace in and around Darke County. I encourage all employers and others to recognize the value and talent that people with developmental disabilities add to workplaces and the economy,” said Tonya Clark, Superintendent of Darke DD.

Darke DD encourages all employers to take steps throughout the year to recruit, hire, retain and advance individuals with disabilities and work to pursue the goals of opportunity, full participation, economic self-sufficiency, and independent living for people with disabilities.

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages – during October and throughout the year – by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM

To learn more about the services offered by Darke DD, visit our website www.darkedd.org and like our Facebook page.