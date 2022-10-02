GFD plans Fire Prevention Open House

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape”, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 1-4 p.m. at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square.

Activities on the agenda will include: doll house burn, sleep with door closed, smoke detector/CO detector applications, fire extinguisher training, station tour, inflatable safety house, door prizes, and a kiddie fire hose 1” water hose for children, a static display of a complete set of firefighter turnout gear.

As a reminder, a 9V battery exchange, sponsored by the Darke County Solid Waste District, will be available with a five battery limit for residents with a Darke County address.

Refreshments and door prizes available.