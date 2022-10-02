Fire Prevention Supporters

Letter to the Editor:

In continuing the City of Greenville Fire Department’s commitment to fire and life safety, we organize annual education programs for the children and adults of our community. We recognize the need for an ongoing effort to reach our community.

To help cover the cost of the materials, our department seeks help from concerned businesses, industrial and professional leaders to support this vital program. We also recognize the following for their 2022 donations:

PLATINUM SPONSORS: American Legion Post #140, BASF, Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Moose Lodge Annex, Remington Seeds, The Andersons Marathon Ethanol, Treaty City Industries, United Way, VFW Post #7262, Wayne Healthcare, Walmart Stores Inc.

GOLD SPONSORS: Greenville Door Sales, Helen’s House of Flowers, Spirit Medical Transport, Stateline Power Corp.

SILVER SPONSORS: Asian Buffet, Dave Knapp Ford, Leis Realty Co. Inc., Park National Bank, Sloopy’s, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Jafe Decorating, MJS Plastics Inc., SVG Motors, Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home

BRONZE SPONSORS: Barry Family Dentistry LLC, Bill Hawkey and Associates, Brethren Retirement Community, Clear Choice Hearing Aid, Danny’s Place, Darke County Auditor’s Office, Francis Furniture, G & G Floor Fashions, Gordon & Desantis Orthodontics, LLC, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143, Greenville National Bank, Greenville Snap Fitness, Hamilton Auto Sales, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, JT’s Brew & Grill, Littman-Thomas Agency Inc., Loudy Office Machines, Merle Norman Cosmetics, R.J. Warner Insurance, Randall Insurance Agency, Stephen R. Stentzel, DDS, Teaford’s Dairy Store, Wagner Avenue Secure Storage, Wieland Jewelers, Williamson Insurance LLC, Winery at Versailles

SPONSORS: Decolores Montessori School, Greenville Federal Savings & Loan, Grosch Quality Water Inc., Hot Head Burritos, Mote & Associates, Ryan C. Cherry/Bryan Keefe, DDS, Studio 1 Hair Design, Union St. Hair Workx

Thank you for your kind and generous support of educational efforts and for being an important part of our community.

Sincerely,

Russell L. Thompson, Chief

City of Greenville Fire Department