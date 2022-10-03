Vietnam Memorial at Bear’s Mill refurbished

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE – After noticing the Vietnam Memorial marker at Bear’s Mill had been weathered to the point where it was unreadable, members of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) stepped forward to assist in purchasing and unveiling a new bronze plaque to honor the Darke County residents who never came home from that war. Nearly 90 individuals, including families of those who died, members of the Darke County Honor Guard, representatives of the Darke County Park District and members of the public.

It was through the support of DAR, Darke County Parks, help from Mike Wise, of Lasting Legacy Memorials, and the family of one of the names on the plaque, Gerald F. Subler, that a new plaque was made possible and installed. When Gene and Nancy Subler, Gerald’s brother, visited the memorial they contacted DAR and made a generous donation. After conferring with Terry Clark, one of the founders of the original memorial, it was decided to hold the rededication on Sept. 30. The date marked the 54th anniversary of Subler’s death in Vietnam.

Debbie Nisonger, Fort GreeneVille DAR’s Veterans Committee Co-Chair, read, “Gerald Francis Subler was born on Dec. 30, 1947 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and began his first tour in June 1967. He was attached to the 1st Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, B Company. After a six-week visit home in July 1968, Subler reported to a California base and started his second Vietnam tour on Sept. 11, 1968. During his service in the Vietnam War, Marin Corps Lance Corporal Subler sustained hostile artillery rocket mortar in South Vietnam, Quang Nam Province and lost his life on Sept. 30, 1968.”

Each of the 21 names listed on the plaque were read and either a member of the family or a veteran was given a rose to place at the base of the memorial. Kathy Bowen, DAR member, read each name:

Douglas Dickey, Rossburg, United States Marine, Congressional Medal of Honor; Gerald Subler, Versailles, United States Marine; Jack Beam, Union City, United States Army; Robert Fowble, United States Army; Gerald Greendyke, Greenville, United States Army; Sammy Barga, Ft. Recovery, United States Army; David Brown, West Manchester, United States Army; Donald Byrum, Ansonia, United States Army; Hubert Carter, Greenville, United States Army; Robert E. Floyd, Bradford, United States Army; Gene Lutz, Greenville, United States Marines; Melvin Green, New Paris, United States Army; Marle Haben, Bradford, United States Army; Terry Heiser, Greenville, United States Army; James Klink, New Paris, United States Army; Gene Morrison, Versailles, United States Marines; Wayne Painter, Ft. Recovery, United States Army; James Pottkotter, New Weston, United States Army; John Richard, Versailles, United States Army; Gerald Trittschuh, Bradford, United States Army; Douglas Lefever, Arcanum, United States Air Force, MIA.

The ceremony was closed with a prayer from Mike Wise and the playing of Taps.

