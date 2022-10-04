Chamber and MSG help small businesses

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce a new, joint program called Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon.

“We wanted to provide opportunities for growth for our small business members. Anyone can participate in these virtual workshops (or view them later) for no cost,” said Chamber President Peggy Emerson. “We are facing some tough economic times and we want to do all we can to support our small businesses in Darke County.”

“We are pleased to be adding this to our offerings for Main Street Greenville,” shared Director Greg Billing. “These workshops will be held virtually to encourage participation from our small businesses without having to leave their office/shop/restaurant. They can participate remotely or watch them later if necessary.”

Presenters are a variety of experts in their fields. They range from local companies such as Greenville Federal or AIM Media to regional representatives from OSHA or Ohio Department of Development.

Registration is available at www.darkecountyohio.com/small-business-sessions. There is no cost to participate, but we do ask everyone to register to receive the meeting link. Anyone who own, manages or is considering starting a small business is encouraged to attend.

Here are upcoming dates and topics:

Oct. 12 – Ernie Seta, AIM Media, Reaching More Customers Online: What you need to know now

Nov. 9 – Annette Ryan-Baker, Greenville Federal, Business Financials: Keeping your bottom line healthy

Dec. 14 – Peggy Emerson, Darke County Chamber, Canva: Create professional flyers quickly

Jan. 11 – Stacy Cornett, Development Ohio, Becoming a Minority Certified Business

Feb. 8 – Ohio Dept of Taxation, Tax Updates for Small Business

March 8 – Ranzy Brown, OSHA/BWC, OSHA and Small Business