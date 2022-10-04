Lady Blackhawks get conference sweep over Dixie

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley High School volleyball gets back into the win column after being swept by Botkins High School on Oct. 1. The Lady Blackhawks swept Dixie High School at home on Oct. 3.

Whitted said the team met their expectations of playing like they’re capable of.

“They were really disappointed in themselves on Saturday. They did not play well and didn’t play like themselves,” Whitted said. “I think both they and I are much happier with tonight’s result and the way they play.”

The first set was an exchange of runs instead of points. Mississinawa Valley started out on a five point run. Then Dixie went out on a run to take a one point lead.

The teams kept exchanging five or four point possessions. Dixie called a timeout late in the set as the Lady Blackhawks tied the game at 20.

Mississinawa Valley had the momentum last and won the first set, 25-22.

The second set started out more evenly matched. Teams were going point for point in the first half. Mississinawa Valley started to string together some small runs to hold a slim lead over Dixie.

Eventually, the Lady Blackhawks wore down the Lady Greyhounds with their offense. They kept moving the defense to open up holes for the kills.

Mississinawa Valley took the second set, 25-15.

Then the third set was all Mississinawa Valley. They took control of the game from the first serve and kept the pressure on Dixie. The Lady Blackhawks finished off Dixie with a 25-17 set win to get the match win.

Jocelyn Hoggatt led the team with 12 kills. Kenzea Townsend also reached double-digit kills with 11.

The game was also another chance for Lilly Severance to get closer to her 1,000th career dig. Whitted said she has been working hard to accomplish that goal and has a great chance at getting there within the next two matches. Severance had 12 digs in the match.

Mississinawa Valley is now 13-7 with a 6-4 conference record. After a match against Preble Shawnee to end conference play, the Lady Blackhawks will end the season with a non-conference match against Fairlawn at home.

Whitted said she hopes to see her team play with more consistency as the season comes to a close and with tournament play just around the corner.

“Once they get ahead, stay ahead. Not let their guard down and let the other team come back a little bit. Just keep putting it on the other team,” Whitted said.

