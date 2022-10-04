Darke County boys golfers perform well at districts; won’t advance to State Tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

SPRINGBORO — The season came to a close for the Division III boys golfers in Darke County. Their season ended at the Southwest Division III District Tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Only the top two teams and the top two individuals advance to the State Tournament.

Arcanum was the only full team from Darke County to compete. They finished 10th with a score of 376. Will Brubaker led the team with an 83. Graham Brubaker was close behind with an 84. RJ Brothers finished with a 102 and Aiden Psczulkoski finished with a 107. Nate Kessler shot a 109 to round out the team.

Will Brubaker’s score was tied for 13th in the individual standings.

There were two individual golfers from Darke County competing also. Brayden Cable from Franklin Monroe shot an 89 in the event. Mississinawa Valley’s Aron Hunt shot a 102.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]