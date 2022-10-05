Darke County Parks offering fall fun

GREENVILLE — If you’re looking for some fall family fun, look no further than Darke County Parks.

Fall Bear’s Mill Open House, Oct. 8 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m., Historic Bear’s Mill – Crisp Fall leaves, pumpkins and warm apple cider will set the stage for the annual Fall Open House.

Me & PJ Paint a Pumpkin Workshop, Oct. 13, 6 p.m., Bish Discovery Center – One of downtown Greenville’s greatest treasures is the Me and Pj Paint your own Pottery Studio! They are excited to welcome Marie and Paul to the Bish Discovery Center for a paint your own pumpkin class. Registration required.

Bark in the Park, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Coppess Nature Sanctuary – Dogs like to hike, too. Bring your (leashed) dog for a walk in the woods with others.

Great Pumpkin Hunt, Oct. 22, 1 p.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve – This annual favorite returns. The Great Pumpkin Hunt, is the best opportunity for a non-scary Halloween experience while exploring the woods on a crisp fall day. Registration required.

Artisan Brick Oven Pizzas, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Historic Bear’s Mill – Join the Darke County Parks on a fall evening to have your dinner made in an outdoor brick oven. Pizza dough will be hand crafted by artisan baker Bryan Begg (Bakehouse in Troy), you pick your toppings. Then brick oven craftsman, Scott McMiller, will cook your pizza right in front of you in the oven he built at Bear’s Mill; all for just $15 a person. Registration required.

Fun by the Fireside, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve – Before winter creeps in, join Park Naturalists for a good ol’ fashioned campfire. Bring a camp chair, your imagination and a sense of humor as they will tell stories, play games and make campfire treats. Registration required.

For more information, or to register, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165