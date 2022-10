MARIETTA — Brayden Keihl, of Versailles, has enrolled for in-person learning for the Fall 2022 semester and is part of Marietta College’s Class of 2026.

Keihl, who is a graduate of Versailles High School, is majoring in Petroleum Engineering. Students can pursue bachelor’s degrees in more than 50 majors offered at Marietta.

Approximately 345 new students officially joined Marietta College during the traditional Matriculation ceremony on Aug. 19. In-person classes began on Aug. 25.