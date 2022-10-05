Edison Foundation holiday event is Nov. 30

PIQUA — The 25th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will take place Wednesday, Nov. 30. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. simultaneously on three stages. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a cash bar will be available.

“The Edison Foundation has enjoyed kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley for the past 25 years with Holiday Evening at Edison State,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, vice president of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and executive director of The Edison Foundation. “This year, we’re excited to highlight regional entertainment on three stages combined with great food, drink, and fellowship!”

This year’s multi-stage event will feature regional artists Noah Back, Generations Big Band, and Mad River Brass, who will deliver a unique holiday mix as they provide guests with a memorable experience.

Back is a young entertainer from southwestern Ohio who has been performing since the age of 12. Generations Big Band is comprised of 17 instrumentalists and two vocalists. Performing a rich variety of traditional, classical, and popular music from all eras, Mad River Brass delights in playing music tailored to the occasion.

Holiday Evening is The Edison Foundation’s most successful fundraiser—and has become a holiday staple for many in the region. The event raised over $64,000 in 2021. Thanks to this success, 87 Edison State students from Darke, Miami, Shelby, Preble, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Mercer, and Montgomery counties were offered over $120,000 in scholarships for the 2022–2023 academic year.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. The Edison Foundation accomplishes this through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

To purchase tickets for Holiday Evening at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/he. To learn more, email Dr. Hanes at [email protected] or call 937-778-7806. For more information about becoming an event sponsor or to be added to the event mailing list, email The Edison Foundation at [email protected]