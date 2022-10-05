Darke Co. Foundation awards $195,000 in Community Grants

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation recently invited representatives from local non-profit organizations to its annual grant recognition program at the Birchwood Center in Greenville. These organizations provide valuable services to Darke County residents, enriching and strengthening the well-being of our community.

The $195,000 in grants came from 30 donor-established funds, mostly permanent endowment funds that distribute investment income every year while maintaining the original gift amount. Grant money also came from the Friends of the Foundation Fund that is bolstered each year by hundreds of community supporters. Every dollar of Friends’ donations was used for these grants.

For information on starting a fund that supports community grants or scholarships, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or visit its website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

The following groups received funding from the Darke County Foundation: ACES School, Anna Bier Gallery, Ansonia Elementary School, Ansonia United Methodist Church, Arcanum High School Band, Arcanum Preservation Society, Bradford Schools, Bradford Railroad Museum, Brethren Retirement Community, Bridges 2 College, Cancer Assoc. of Darke County, Darke County Center for Arts, Darke County Humane Society, Darke County Parks, Darke County Pregnancy Help Center, Darke County Special Olympics, Darke County United Way, Darke County Weekday Christian Education, Darke County YMCA, DeColores Montessori School, Empowering Darke County Youth, EUM Church – Next Steps, EverHeart Hospice, Financial Assistance for Medical Emergencies, Garst Museum, Gateway Youth Programs, Good Stuff Foundation, Grace Resurrection Community Center, Greenville Public Library, Greenville Community Unity, Illumination Ministries, Kinder Korner Preschool, Miami Valley Boy Scouts, New Madison Public Library, Ohio Wave Fastpitch Academy, Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Shelter from Violence, St. Mary’s Church and School, St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, St. Peter’s Neurological Center, The House that Lulu Built, Tri-Village Concert Band, Tri-Village Schools, Upper Valley Career Center Aspire, Versailles FFA, Versailles Heritage Park, Versailles Youth Sports, VTown Tigers, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, YOLO of Darke County, and Youth for Christ.